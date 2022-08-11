 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

