Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.