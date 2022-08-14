This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
