Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.