La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Par…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a ve…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a…