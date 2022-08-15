Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.