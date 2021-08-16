Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
