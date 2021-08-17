This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
