This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temp…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Par…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared fo…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…