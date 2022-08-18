 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News