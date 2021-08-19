This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's co…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's c…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…