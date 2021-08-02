Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.