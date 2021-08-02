Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
