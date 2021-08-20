For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's c…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It s…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…