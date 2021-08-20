Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.