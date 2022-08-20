 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

