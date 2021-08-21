Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.