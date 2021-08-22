This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.67. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…