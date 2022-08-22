Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.