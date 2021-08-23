Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.