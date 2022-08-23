This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
