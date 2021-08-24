 Skip to main content
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

