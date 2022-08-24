La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
