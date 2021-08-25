La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
