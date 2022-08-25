 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

