Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.