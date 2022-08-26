Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.