Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph.