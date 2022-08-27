This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
