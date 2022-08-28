Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.