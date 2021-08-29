Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.