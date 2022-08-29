Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
