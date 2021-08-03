For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes …
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Storms may produce…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …