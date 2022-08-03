Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.