La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
