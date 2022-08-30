La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
