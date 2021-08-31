Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.