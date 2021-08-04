 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

