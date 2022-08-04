Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
