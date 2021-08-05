For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes …