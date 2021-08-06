La Crosse's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
