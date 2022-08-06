Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.