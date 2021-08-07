Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.