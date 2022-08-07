For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
