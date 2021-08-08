Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.