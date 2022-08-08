This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
