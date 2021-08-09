Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.