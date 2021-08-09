La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
