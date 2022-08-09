Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
