Cold wind chills, then a weekend snowstorm for Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

After what could be the first below zero reading of this fall and winter, a snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsinites shoveling and snow-blowing, according to forecasters.
Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, confirmed Tuesday that Madison and Milwaukee have not seen a temperature below zero this fall and winter.
The National Weather Service predicts a low slightly below zero early Saturday morning in Madison.
Accumulating snow is expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with heavy snow possible at times late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said the snow should be powdery and accumulate to 2 to 4 inches in southern Wisconsin: La Crosse 3 to 4 inches, Eau Claire 3 to 5 inches and Green Bay 2 to 4 inches.
The snow will overspread southern Wisconsin during Saturday evening.
The NFC title game between the Packers and Buccaneers at Lambeau field starts at 2:05 p.m., and the Weather Service said snow is likely before 3 p.m., with a slight chance for snow and freezing drizzle between 3 and 5 p.m.
The weekend storm is the first of two headed across the country, with the second next week likely to miss Wisconsin to the south, AccuWeather said.
“The first storm is forecast to produce a large swath of 1-3 inches of snow from parts of the northern Plains to the Midwest during this weekend,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
AccuWeather predicts Green Bay could see 3 to 6 inches of snow that is expected to taper off prior to the NFC title game.
The track of the stronger and larger second storm is not set in stone at this time, AccuWeather said, adding that 6 to 12 inches is possible in some areas.