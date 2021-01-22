Cold wind chills, then a weekend snowstorm for Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

After what could be the first below zero reading of this fall and winter, a snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsinites shoveling and snow-blowing, according to forecasters.

Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, confirmed Tuesday that Madison and Milwaukee have not seen a temperature below zero this fall and winter.

The National Weather Service predicts a low slightly below zero early Saturday morning in Madison.

Accumulating snow is expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with heavy snow possible at times late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said the snow should be powdery and accumulate to 2 to 4 inches in southern Wisconsin: La Crosse 3 to 4 inches, Eau Claire 3 to 5 inches and Green Bay 2 to 4 inches.

The snow will overspread southern Wisconsin during Saturday evening.

The NFC title game between the Packers and Buccaneers at Lambeau field starts at 2:05 p.m., and the Weather Service said snow is likely before 3 p.m., with a slight chance for snow and freezing drizzle between 3 and 5 p.m.