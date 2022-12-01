Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.