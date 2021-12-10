This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
