Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.