Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.