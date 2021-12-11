For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 16-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 deg…