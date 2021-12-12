La Crosse's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
